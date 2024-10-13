Second club keen on Girona sporting director following Manchester City snub

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

In recent days, it has been announced that Txiki Begiristain, the sporting director of Manchester City, will be departing from the Premier League champions.



The club is currently in search of a replacement, with Girona’s Quique Carcel initially identified as a top candidate.



However, Carcel has since declined the offer, prompting Manchester City to turn their attention to Hugo Viana, the sporting director of Sporting CP.



Meanwhile, Girona and Carcel are still in the mix, as reports indicate that the Portuguese club is interested in bringing Carcel in to fill Viana's position.