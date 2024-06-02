'See you tomorrow' - Mourinho set to be named Fenerbahce boss

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: BBC

Jose Mourinho is set to be named manager of Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.



The 61-year-old will replace Ismail Kartal, who left Fenerbahce on Friday after they finished second in the league to city rivals Galatasaray, despite losing just one game and recording 99 points last term.



The club teased Mourinho's appointment in a video of the Portuguese manager as he spoke directly to the fans and said "see you tomorrow".



"Let's start our journey together," he added.



Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Roma in January after two-and-a-half seasons in charge.