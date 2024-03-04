Semenyo scores stunner to seal Bournemouth's win over Burnley

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo stole the spotlight with a stellar performance, guiding Bournemouth to a commanding 2-0 triumph over Burnley in the Premier League.



Semenyo, a key figure for his team, showcased his prowess by netting the second goal two minutes before full time, securing the win after an assist from Lewis strike.



With five goals and two assists in 22 appearances this season, the 24-year-old has been pivotal for Bournemouth's campaign, aiming to maintain his impressive form in the ongoing season.



Watch Antoine Semenyo's goal below:



