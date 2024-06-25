Semi-final 'like a dream' for Afghanistan - Rashid

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: BBC

Afghanistan's qualification for the T20 World Cup semi-finals is a historic achievement, according to Captain Rashid Khan.



Their victory against Bangladesh in a nail-biting match not only secured their spot in the last four of an ICC global tournament for the first time but also resulted in Australia's elimination.



Captain Rashid expressed his disbelief and shared the overwhelming joy felt by everyone back home.



He described their journey as a dream come true for Afghanistan, considering their remarkable rise since becoming an affiliate member of the ICC in 2001.