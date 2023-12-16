Sena Agbeko to face Cuban champion David Morrell for WBA title Dec. 16

Boxing News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Ghana's Sena Agbeko is set to face Cuban defending Champion, David Morrell, for the WBA (Regular) super middleweight title fight at Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota USA, on December 16, 2023.



Agbeko, once a journalist started his professional career 12 years ago, and has gone on to experience the highs and lows of the sport.



After a setback against Daniel Mendez in 2021, Agbeko rebounded with an impressive winning streak, securing victory in five consecutive bouts.



His most recent triumph came in a Technical Knockout (TKO) against Bruno Romay in October 2023.



On the opposing side stands David Morrell, a rising star who clinched the 2016 Youth World Championships gold medal.



Despite entering the professional boxing arena later than Agbeko in 2019, Morrell has swiftly risen through the ranks.



In 2020, he defeated Lennox Allen for the interim WBA (Regular) super middleweight title, earning a promotion to full-time champion in 2021.



Morrell has successfully defended the coveted belt five times, showcasing his dominance with a knockout win against Yamaguchi Falcao in April 2023.



Notably, Morrell boasts an impressive record of six consecutive victories via knockout and has become a familiar face at The Armory, having competed there five times.



The clash between Sena Agbeko and David Morrell promises to be a spectacle, with both fighters eyeing the prestigious WBA (Regular) super middleweight title.



