Serie A | Atalanta 6-1 Verona: Spectacular Dea smash six past Hellas

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Mateo Retegui and Ademola Lookman each scored twice as Atalanta emphatically defeated Hellas Verona 6-1, easing their frustration following a goalless draw against Celtic in the Champions League.



The match marked Gian Piero Gasperini’s 400th game with the club, despite the team missing key players like Odilon Kossounou, Marco Brescianini, Giorgio Scalvini, and Gianluca Scamacca due to injuries.



Hellas Verona, struggling with four losses in their last five Serie A matches, faced additional challenges with Ondrej Duda suspended and several players, including Juan Manuel Cruz, Abdou Harroui, Martin Frese, and Pawel Dawidowicz, unavailable.