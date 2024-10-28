Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024
"Serie A: Inter Milan and Juventus play to a thrilling 4-4 draw"
A thrilling Derby d’Italia unfolded with a remarkable 4-4 draw between Juventus and Inter, featuring goals from Dusan Vlahovic, Tim Weah, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Denzel Dumfries, and a brace from Kenan Yildiz.
Inter initially took the lead with a penalty from Piotr Zielinski, but Vlahovic equalized with an assist from Weston McKennie, followed by Weah scoring after a setup by
Francisco Conceicao.
Zielinski netted another penalty, and Mkhitaryan combined effectively with Marcus Thuram to put Inter ahead 3-2.
Dumfries extended the lead to 4-2 shortly after halftime with a powerful shot through traffic.
Despite Inter's missed opportunities and several saves by Michele Di Gregorio, Yildiz emerged from the bench to score two stunning goals, leveling the match for Juventus.