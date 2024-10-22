Serie A | Verona 0-3 Monza – Visitors finally have lift-off

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Monza secured their first league win of the season with a commanding 3-0 triumph over Hellas Verona in the concluding match of the eighth round of Serie A on Monday evening. Dany Mota scored two goals, while Alessandro Bianco added the final touch.



Prior to this match, Monza had struggled throughout the season, sitting in 19th place with four draws and three losses.



In contrast, Verona had experienced three losses but also achieved three victories in their first seven matches.



The scoring began early, with Mota's stunning volley giving Monza the lead just nine minutes into the game after a lively start.