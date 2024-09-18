Shakhtar miss penalty as Bologna held on CL debut

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Bologna made history by securing their first Champions League point at home against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.



This match marked their return to Europe's top competition after last participating in the 1964-65 European Cup, where they were eliminated in the preliminary round.



In a thrilling encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna faced an early challenge when Shakhtar was awarded a penalty in the fourth minute due to a foul by defender Stefan Posch on Eguinaldo.