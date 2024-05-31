Sharaf Mahama: Son of ex-president Mahama secures FIFA Agent license

Sports News of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Sharaf Mahama, the son of ex-president John Dramani Mahama, has obtained a license to work as an official FIFA Agent after completing the FIFA Agent Examinations.



Before taking the exam, Sharaf had been assisting skilled players with their contracts and negotiations.



In a social media post revealing the outcome of the FIFA Agent Examination, the son of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer expressed his enthusiasm.



He mentioned that becoming a FIFA Agent aligns with his desire to contribute to the advancement of football in Ghana and other regions.