Source: Footballghana

Sharaf Mahama: Son of ex-president Mahama secures FIFA Agent license

Sharaf Mahama, the son of ex-president John Dramani Mahama, has obtained a license to work as an official FIFA Agent after completing the FIFA Agent Examinations.

Before taking the exam, Sharaf had been assisting skilled players with their contracts and negotiations.

In a social media post revealing the outcome of the FIFA Agent Examination, the son of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer expressed his enthusiasm.

He mentioned that becoming a FIFA Agent aligns with his desire to contribute to the advancement of football in Ghana and other regions.

