Shatta Wale and King Promise to perform at 13th African Games opening ceremony

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artists, King Promise and Shatta Wale have been officially announced as the main performers for the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games.



This highly anticipated event will be held at the Legon Stadium in Accra on Friday, March 8, 2024.



Starting at 3 pm, the ceremony will be graced by the captivating performances of King Promise, known for his hit song "Ayoo," and the renowned Shatta Wale, the creator of the popular track "Terminator." They will take centre stage to kick off the games in a spectacular manner.



With their impressive repertoire of chart-topping songs, the duo is expected to bring an electrifying atmosphere to the tournament, ensuring an unforgettable start to the festivities.



Spanning from March 8 to March 23, 2024, the 13th African Games are set to showcase not only exceptional sporting achievements but also the vibrant cultural diversity of the continent.