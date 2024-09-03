You are here: HomeSports2024 09 03Article 1976900

Source: BBC

Shepherd ban overturned after dead heat controversy

Shepherd's initial ban from 4-21 September included the St Leger and Ayr Gold Cup meetings Shepherd's initial ban from 4-21 September included the St Leger and Ayr Gold Cup meetings

Jockey Callum Shepherd's 18-day suspension, resulting from a disputed dead heat, has been rescinded following an appeal.

Stewards at Kempton had ruled that Shepherd did not ride his horse, Thorntonledale Max, to the finish when challenged by the favorite, Flavour Maker, on August 21.

However, Shepherd contended that he did not ease up on the horse, trained by David Simcock, explaining that they "lost rhythm" in the final moments of the race.

During the appeal, Shepherd acknowledged his appearance but emphasized that they maintained their momentum throughout.

