Source: BBC

Sick Draper loses to Sinner in dramatic US Open semi-final

Jack Draper was aiming to become the third British man to reach the US Open final in the Open era

Jack Draper of Britain experienced a distressing moment during his US Open semi-final match against world number one Jannik Sinner, as he vomited on the court.

The 22-year-old's impressive journey in the Grand Slam came to an end with a score of 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in New York.

In this crucial match, Draper, seeded 25th, initially challenged Sinner in a closely contested first set.

However, as the match intensified physically in the second set, Draper, appearing unwell, vomited three times and struggled to put pressure on Sinner's serve.

