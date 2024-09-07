Sick Draper loses to Sinner in dramatic US Open semi-final

Sports News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: BBC

Jack Draper of Britain experienced a distressing moment during his US Open semi-final match against world number one Jannik Sinner, as he vomited on the court.



The 22-year-old's impressive journey in the Grand Slam came to an end with a score of 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in New York.



In this crucial match, Draper, seeded 25th, initially challenged Sinner in a closely contested first set.



However, as the match intensified physically in the second set, Draper, appearing unwell, vomited three times and struggled to put pressure on Sinner's serve.