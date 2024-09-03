Silver Sammi strikes again as Paralympic medal haul mounts

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Peering through the obscurity of her visor, one could discern the blend of astonishment and joy reflected in Sammi Kinghorn’s eyes, each emotion present in equal intensity, following her achievement of yet another Paralympic silver medal, this time in the women’s 1,500m T54 event.



This competition felt akin to a gamble for her, as she possesses limited experience at this level. The outcome, however, proved to be rewarding at the Stade de France.



Kinghorn also secured a second-place finish in the 800m T53, showcasing another remarkable performance, which may have been even more impressive had circumstances unfolded differently.