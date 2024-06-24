You are here: HomeSports2024 06 24Article 1953506

Simon Zibo joins Maltese giants Sliema Wanderers

Ghanaian midfielder Simon Zibo has officially completed his move to Maltese top-tier team Sliema Wanderers.

The 26-year-old, who previously played for Liberty Professionals, has signed a two-year contract with the club, departing from Birkirkara FC.

Zibo is set to start training with his new teammates next week in preparation for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

