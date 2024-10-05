Sinner and Alcaraz win openers at Shanghai Masters

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: BBC

Italy's top-ranked player Jannik Sinner and his Spanish competitor Carlos Alcaraz both secured easy wins in their first matches at the Shanghai Masters, just three days after their intense final at the China Open.



Sinner, aged 23, rebounded from his recent defeat to Alcaraz in Beijing, defeating Japan's Taro Daniel with a score of 6-1, 6-4 in the ATP 1,000 tournament.



The top seed needed only one hour and 17 minutes to advance to the third round, following a similarly dominant performance by third seed Alcaraz, who took just a minute less to achieve a 6-2, 6-2 victory over China's Shang Juncheng.