Source: BBC

Sinner parts with physio & fitness coach after investigation

Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January

Jannik Sinner has announced that he will no longer collaborate with physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi and fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara following the investigation into his positive tests for a prohibited substance.

The current world number one tested positive for clostebol, a steroid known for its muscle-building properties, on two occasions in March.

Last week, a tribunal exonerated the Italian of any fault or negligence, determining that Sinner had been unintentionally contaminated with the substance by Naldi.

Naldi had been using an over-the-counter spray, provided by Ferrara, on a cut on his own hand before administering treatments to Sinner.

"I want to begin by acknowledging that they have played a significant role in my career," Sinner stated during a press conference at the US Open on Friday.

"We achieved remarkable success together, supported by a great team behind me."

