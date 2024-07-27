Six African competitors to watch at Paris 2024

Sports News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: BBC

Africa aims to surpass 50 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with 329 events across 32 sports. Six standout athletes to watch include:



1. Faith Kipyegon (Kenya, Athletics): Aiming for her third consecutive gold in the women's 1500m.



2. Letsile Tebogo (Botswana, Athletics): Could become the first African man to win a 100m or 200m Olympic medal since 1996.



3. Biniam Girmay (Eritrea, Cycling): Aiming for Eritrea's best Olympic result in cycling's time trial and road race.



4. Blessing Oborududu (Nigeria, Wrestling): Seeking gold in her likely final Olympics.



5. Hugues Fabrice Zango (Burkina Faso, Athletics): Aiming for another historic medal in the triple jump.



6. Fatima Zahra El Mamouny (Morocco, Breaking): Competing in the debut Olympic breaking competition.