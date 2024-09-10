Six outstanding women-led businesses awarded GHȼ936,000

Technology & Innovation of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: TheB&FT

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC awarded GH₵936,000 in grants to six women-led businesses as part of its Women in Tech Incubator programme (Cohort 4). The winners—Zuputo, Poka Technology Ltd, Even Sparrows Farms, Drdogood, AppCyclers, and FreshLine Post Harvest Solutions—were chosen from 20 female entrepreneurs after a six-month incubation and pitch session. Each business received GH₵156,000 to boost innovation, expand operations, and create jobs. The programme, launched in 2020 in partnership with Ashesi University, aims to empower women entrepreneurs by enhancing their leadership skills and using technology to address social challenges and drive economic growth.