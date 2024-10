Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Juventus is set to acquire Francisco Conceicao from Porto at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season, as reported by Sky Sport Italia.



The Italian news source indicated that Juventus has decided to secure the Portugal international on a permanent deal by season's end.



While an official agreement has yet to be finalized, there appears to be a mutual understanding between the two clubs.