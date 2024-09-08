Sky rookie Reese's season over with wrist injury

Sports News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: ESPN

In Atlanta, Justin Fields has been named the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, while Russell Wilson will miss the game due to a calf injury.



Wilson, who re-injured his calf during practice on Thursday and Friday, will serve as the emergency quarterback, available only if both Fields and backup Kyle Allen are unable to play.



On Sunday morning, Wilson participated in a brief warmup session, throwing passes with Steelers staff, but showed signs of limited mobility.