Slot fears Liverpool keeper Alisson 'out for few weeks'

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: BBC

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has expressed concern over the potential absence of goalkeeper Alisson for "a few weeks" due to an injury sustained during the match against Crystal Palace.



The 32-year-old Brazilian left the field in the 79th minute after seemingly straining his hamstring while executing a clearance.



In the absence of Caoimhin Kelleher, who was sidelined due to illness, Vitezslav Jaros made his debut for Liverpool, successfully saving a weak shot from Eberechi Eze as the team secured a 1-0 victory.



"With Alisson, it is evident that he will likely be unavailable for several weeks," Slot remarked during an interview with BBC Match of the Day.