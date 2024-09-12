Small Scale Miners reject call to ban mining

Mining of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: The Chronicle

Reginald Owusu Boampong, a leader in the Licensed Small Scale Miners Association, has urged the government to avoid a complete ban on small-scale mining.



He argues that responsible small-scale miners are not the source of illegal mining issues and a total ban could harm over 3 million people who rely on the sector for their livelihoods.



Boampong calls for targeted actions against illegal miners rather than punishing all small-scale operations, and he disputes claims linking small-scale mining to health problems.