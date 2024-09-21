You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984346

Source: BBC

Solanke scores as Spurs come back to beat Brentford

Dominic Solanke netted his inaugural goal for Tottenham as they rallied to secure a victory over Brentford in a thrilling match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite falling behind within the first 30 seconds, Ange Postecoglou's team responded effectively, clinching a decisive win that alleviated concerns following two consecutive Premier League losses.

Brentford took an early lead just 23 seconds into the game when Bryan Mbeumo executed a brilliant volley from Keane Lewis-Potter's cross.

