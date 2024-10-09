Solomon Asante's assist secures draw for Las Vegas Lights FC in USL Championship opener

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

In a competitive opening match of the USL Championship, Las Vegas Lights FC and Orange County SC ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Cashman Field on Sunday, October 6.



Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante played a pivotal role by providing an essential assist for Las Vegas.



Orange County SC took the lead in the 16th minute with Christopher Hegardt scoring a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, assisted by Ethan Zubak.



Las Vegas Lights equalized just ten minutes later when Asante sent a precise cross from the right to Khori Bennett, who scored with a powerful header from close range in the 26th minute.