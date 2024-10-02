You are here: HomeSports2024 10 02Article 1988711

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Some national team coaches are on permanent contracts, others are not – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, disclosed that certain youth national teams receive monthly salaries due to their permanent contracts.

However, he acknowledged that others, especially youth national team coaches, do not receive monthly salaries as they are not permanently employed.

Okraku shared these insights during his appearance before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, where he addressed a petition from the leaders of the Save Ghana Football Demonstration.

