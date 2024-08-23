Son wants to become Tottenham Hotspur legend

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: BBC

Captain Son Heung-min expresses his desire to be remembered as a legend of Tottenham Hotspur, although he does not yet consider himself to have achieved that status.



As he nears a decade with the Premier League club, the 32-year-old has made over 500 appearances.



He has consistently scored a minimum of 14 league goals in each of the last eight seasons and developed a strong partnership with Harry Kane before the latter's transfer to Bayern Munich last summer.



When asked about the legacy he hopes to leave at the club, the South Korean forward stated to BBC Sport: "Legendary."



"Spending ten years with one team is a commendable achievement, in my opinion. Consistency is essential, and it is important to give back to the club as well.



"I still do not consider myself a legend of this club. I have mentioned that I want to win something with Spurs, and only then would I be truly happy to be called a legend.



"I joined Spurs to win a trophy, and I hope we can have a remarkable season."



Tottenham has not secured a major trophy since winning the League Cup in 2008. While Son aspires to assist the team in achieving silverware this season, he refrains from setting personal goals.



Last season, he netted 17 Premier League goals as Spurs finished in fifth place.



"I am not establishing a target for myself," he remarked.



"Consider if I set a goal of 10 goals and then score that in just six games; the target would be met too quickly. I aim to push myself as much as possible, never feeling satisfied.



“I strive to reach the highest level in every aspect—team performance, individual achievements, and more. Then we will assess our position."