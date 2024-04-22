Sorry for causing you pain and letting you down' - Ogum to Asante Kotoko fans

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko's Head Coach, Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh, extended a sincere apology to the supporters of the Ghanaian Premier League team following a difficult winless streak in the past 7 games.



The coach offered his apologies to the loyal fans after the team's crucial triumph against Samartex FC on Sunday, April 21, 2024, which marked their first victory in 8 matches.



Coach Narteh Ogum expressed remorse for the team's recent performance, recognizing the suffering endured by the fans and appealing for their unwavering support.



"I apologize for causing you distress and disappointment, but you are the same individuals who can uplift us. On behalf of the technical team, players, and IMC, I extend my gratitude. There is no one like you," he stated during the post-match press conference.



Looking forward, Coach Narteh Ogum shared his aspirations to raise Kotoko's level to compete on the international stage and enhance the club's position.



The team's hard-earned 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with Enoch Morrison securing the win with a second-half penalty, has placed the struggling Kumasi-based team 5 points above the relegation zone.