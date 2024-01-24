Sorry for not meeting your expectations – Joseph Paintsil apologises to Ghanaians

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Paintsil took to social media to extend a sincere apology to the nation following the Black Stars' elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



In a post on X, Paintsil expressed remorse, stating, "Sincere apologies to the good people of Ghana. We are truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. Important lessons to take away from this unforgettable experience."



Despite the disappointment, Paintsil acknowledged the unwavering support from the fans during challenging times, adding, "Thank you for coming through with your support in our low moments."



Paintsil's apology comes a few hours after his colleague Alexander Djiku also expressed his disappointment over Ghana’s elimination from the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire.