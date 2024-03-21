Sosu calls for legislation reserving 5% of job opportunities for persons with disabilities in Ghana

Economy of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) representing Madina in the Greater Accra region, is advocating for legislation that would reserve five percent of job opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across both public and private sectors in Ghana.



Sosu highlighted the ongoing discrimination faced by PWDs despite existing anti-discriminatory laws aimed at protecting their rights.



Sosu announced his initiative to introduce the "Provision of Minimum Percentage of Employment of Persons with Disabilities Bill" in Parliament since September 5, 2022.



Speaking at a media briefing in Accra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Sosu emphasized that the proposed bill, currently in the drafting stage, aims to ensure mandatory employment opportunities for PWDs and address related matters.



Citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Sosu noted that globally, 15 percent of the population, totaling about one billion people, experience some form of disability, with 80 percent located in developing countries like Ghana.



In Ghana specifically, statistics from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicate that eight percent of the population, equivalent to 2.4 million individuals, have disabilities, representing an increase from three percent in 2010.



Sosu expressed concern over society's failure to recognize the productivity and potential contributions of PWDs, despite their academic achievements and qualifications. He emphasized the need to change this perception and ensure the inclusion of PWDs in mainstream society.



Additionally, Sosu criticized the lack of government commitment to support private member's bills, highlighting the importance of government involvement in legislative initiatives aimed at promoting equality and inclusion. He urged the government to prioritize the interests of all citizens, including PWDs, in its legislative agenda.