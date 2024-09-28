Soucek strike seals draw for West Ham at Brentford

Sports News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: BBC

Tomas Soucek's goal in the second half secured a draw for West Ham against Brentford, who took an early lead through Bryan Mbeumo's rapid strike just one minute into the match.



This marked the third consecutive Premier League game in which Brentford scored within the first minute, with Mbeumo's volley finding the net beyond Alphonse Areola's reach.



Despite the early setback, West Ham maintained a positive attitude and dominated the chances in the first half.