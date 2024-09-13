Source: Bonmatí to pen world record Barça deal

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Aitana Bonmatí, the Ballon d'Or winner, is poised to become the highest-paid player in women's football by finalizing a new long-term contract with Barcelona, according to an ESPN source.



The 26-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, but both she and the club are eager to secure an extension promptly.



Reports indicate that a preliminary agreement has been reached, allowing the Spain international to extend her tenure at Barça with a new multi-year contract.