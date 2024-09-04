Sources: PL clears hotel sale in Chelsea PSR boost

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Chelsea's £76.5 million ($101 million) sale of two hotels to a sister company has been approved by the Premier League, helping the club meet the league's profit and sustainability regulations, according to ESPN sources.



The club's financial report for the 2022-23 fiscal year, released in April, indicated a loss of £89.9 million, which would have increased to £166.4 million without the sale of the Millennium and Copthorne hotels located near Stamford Bridge.