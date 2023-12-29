South Africa coach announces 23-man squad for 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 29 December 2023

The head coach of South Africa’s national team, Hugo Broos has named his Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The continental showpiece is scheduled to kick off early next month in Cote d'Ivoire.



Ahead of the tournament, coaches for the various national teams have started naming their final squad after submitting the same to CAF.



In the final 23-man squad named by Hugo Broos, he trusts experienced goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to lead a trio of shot-stoppers.



Poster boy Percy Tau is among the key players in the Bafana Bafana squad while Burnley striker Lyle Foster is missing along with Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane.



Coach Hugo Broos is trusting the strong 23-man squad to go to the 2023 AFCON to make South Africa proud.



At the 2023 AFCON, the Bafana Bafana are in Group E and will compete with Namibia, Mali, and Tunisia.