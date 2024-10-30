You are here: HomeSports2024 10 30Article 2000108

Source: BBC

Southampton beat Stoke to reach EFL Cup quarter-finals

Southampton secured a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a late winner from James Bree in the 88th minute, defeating Championship team Stoke City.

Bree found the net with a shot from the edge of the area, finishing off a pass from Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Saints initially took control of the match, establishing a two-goal advantage in the first half.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis scored with a header from a Matheus Fernandes corner, followed by Adam Armstrong converting a penalty after Jaden Dixon fouled Yukinari Sugawara in the box.

