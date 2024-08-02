You are here: HomeSports2024 08 02Article 1965875

Southampton coach Russell Martin optimistic about Kamaldeen Sulemana's injury

Southampton's head coach, Russell Martin, expresses optimism regarding the swift recovery of Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who was substituted during the team's 2-0 pre-season loss to Oxford United.

The 22-year-old, previously with FC Nordsjaelland, sustained an ankle injury due to a collision with an Oxford player and was observed wearing a protective boot outside the Kassam Stadium on Wednesday

