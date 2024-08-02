Southampton coach Russell Martin optimistic about Kamaldeen Sulemana's injury

Sports News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Southampton's head coach, Russell Martin, expresses optimism regarding the swift recovery of Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who was substituted during the team's 2-0 pre-season loss to Oxford United.



The 22-year-old, previously with FC Nordsjaelland, sustained an ankle injury due to a collision with an Oxford player and was observed wearing a protective boot outside the Kassam Stadium on Wednesday



Sulemana was forced to leave the match in the first half, with Sam Edozie taking his place, leaving Southampton to continue the game with only ten players.



This injury follows a difficult 2023/24 season for Sulemana, who faced fitness challenges and managed only 10 starts for the Saints in the Championship.



In his post-match comments to the Daily Echo, Coach Martin remarked on the injury, stating, “They were both contacts. Hopefully, they're not too bad. They're both ankle rolls. They're both walking out of here and they both walked off the pitch, so hopefully they'll be okay.”



There is a possibility that Kamaldeen Sulemana may be unavailable for Southampton’s forthcoming pre-season friendly against Millwall at The Den on Saturday, August 3.