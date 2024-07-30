Southampton teenager Isaac Boakye King chooses Ghana over England

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Southampton's Isaac Boakye King, a 15-year-old footballer, has declared his commitment to the Black Stars for his international career.



Although eligible to represent England, Boakye identifies more closely with Ghana, leading him to choose the West African nation.



In an interview with Accra-based Mothers FM, the former Chelsea Academy midfielder indicated that while he remains open to



Read full articleopportunities from both Ghana and England, his strong inclination is towards playing for the Black Stars.



“I do not have a preference for any national team. I would be delighted to represent either, as long as I am playing football and enjoying the experience,” he stated.



“I have always felt a connection to Ghana, but I am prepared to play for any national team. Whether it is Ghana or England that approaches me first, I will consider it. Both nations boast talented players, and as a midfielder, I believe I can integrate into either squad. However, my intention is to represent Ghana at the international level,” he added.



Boakye has previously trained with the academies of Chelsea and Arsenal and is currently a member of the Southampton youth team.



During his recent three-week stay in Ghana, he has been training alongside prominent players such as Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Kasim Adams, Benjamin Afutu, Isaac Coffie, and Alhassan Wakaso, among others.