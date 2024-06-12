Southgate has been in charge at four major tournaments over almost eight years

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: BBC

Manager Gareth Southgate expressed that Euro 2024 could potentially be his final opportunity to secure a trophy with England.



The 53-year-old has led the team since 2016, achieving notable success in major tournaments.



Despite the Football Association's interest in extending his contract for the 2026 World Cup, Southgate emphasized to German newspaper Bild that failing to secure a trophy in Euro 2024 could result in his departure.



He stressed the importance of delivering results in crucial moments to establish England as a top team.