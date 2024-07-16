Southgate resigns after England's Euro 2024 loss

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: BBC

The Three Lions lost 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday, their second consecutive Euros final defeat, having been beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley three years ago.



The 53-year-old managed his country for 102 games in eight years in charge. His contract was set to expire later this year.



"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said Southgate.



"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter."