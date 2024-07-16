You are here: HomeSports2024 07 16Article 1960544

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Southgate resigns after England's Euro 2024 loss

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate

The Three Lions lost 2-1 in Berlin on Sunday, their second consecutive Euros final defeat, having been beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley three years ago.

The 53-year-old managed his country for 102 games in eight years in charge. His contract was set to expire later this year.

"As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and to manage England," said Southgate.

"It has meant everything to me, and I have given it my all. But it’s time for change, and for a new chapter."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment