'Southgate stands on brink of glorious vindication'

Sports News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: BBC

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, is on the verge of a triumphant vindication as the Euro 2024 campaign unfolds. Despite facing criticism and beer cups thrown at him, the prospect of making history is within reach.



The hostile reception he received from fans after a disappointing draw with Slovenia seems like a distant memory, as the wild celebrations following Ollie Watkins' last-minute winner against the Netherlands have propelled England to the final against Spain.



Southgate's bold decisions and courage in making changes that raised eyebrows ultimately led to a dramatic victory on a stormy night in Dortmund.