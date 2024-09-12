You are here: HomeSports2024 09 12Article 1980566

Source: ESPN

Southgate won't 'rush' next job after England exit

Gareth Southgate Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate, the former manager of England, expressed that he is not in a hurry to pursue a new position, although he remains open to various opportunities, whether in coaching or other areas.

After resigning in July following England's consecutive loss in the European Championship final, Southgate concluded an eight-year tenure with the national team.

Meanwhile, England continues to look for a permanent replacement, while interim manager Lee Carsley has made a strong start, securing 2-0 victories in his initial matches against Ireland and Finland.

