Sowah Odotei urges Dreams FC to aim for CAF Confederations Cup final

Vincent Sowah Odotei, a member of the Hearts of Oak board, has urged Dreams FC to maintain their discipline and composure as they strive for the CAF Confederations Cup final.



In an interview with Joy News, Odotei commended Dreams FC for representing Ghana well in the competition and encouraged them to continue their impressive performance.



He also emphasized the importance of peace within the Hearts of Oak team, emphasizing that success can only be achieved in a harmonious environment.



Odotei expressed concern over the fact that smaller clubs like Dreams FC have outperformed traditional powerhouses like Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, attributing this to internal politics and conflicts.



He called for a thorough reflection within the clubs to address these issues.



Dreams FC is scheduled to face Stade Malien in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, following their 2-1 victory in the first leg.