Space to attack into? Why Dutch plan might suit England

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: BBC

The adaptability of the Netherlands at Euro 2024 has been impressive, showcasing both good and bad spells in their games.



Despite not being a high-energy, high-pressing team, they have shown resilience and reactiveness throughout the tournament.



Their attacking style could provide England with new opportunities in the upcoming semi-final match on Wednesday. I have provided commentary on their 3-2 defeat by Austria and 2-1 win over Turkey in the quarter-finals.