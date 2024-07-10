You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1958810

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

    

Source: BBC

Space to attack into? Why Dutch plan might suit England

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Netherlands 2-1 Turkey Netherlands 2-1 Turkey

The adaptability of the Netherlands at Euro 2024 has been impressive, showcasing both good and bad spells in their games.

Despite not being a high-energy, high-pressing team, they have shown resilience and reactiveness throughout the tournament.

Their attacking style could provide England with new opportunities in the upcoming semi-final match on Wednesday. I have provided commentary on their 3-2 defeat by Austria and 2-1 win over Turkey in the quarter-finals.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment