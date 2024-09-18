You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1983167

Spain and Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon sets date for return from wrist surgery

Following his significant contribution to Spain's Euro 2024 triumph this summer, Unai Simon had surgery to address a persistent wrist injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined for most of the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Julen Agirrezabala will step in as his replacement for Athletic Club, while David Raya has taken the goalkeeping duties for Spain's initial UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and Switzerland.

Nevertheless, Simon is anticipated to reclaim his position once he is fit to return, with a clearer timeline for his comeback now emerging.

