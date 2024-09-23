Spain and Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez likely injured for remainder of the season

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Rodri Hernandez, a key player for both Spain and Manchester City, expressed his concerns last week about the overwhelming number of games players face, especially after a grueling season that ended with him leaving the Euro 2024 final due to a muscle injury.



Unfortunately, this weekend he sustained a severe injury that is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.



Having just completed the best season of his career, Rodri made his return to the Spanish national team earlier this month and started for Manchester City against Arsenal. However, he had to exit the match after just 20 minutes due to injury.



Initially, there was hope regarding his knee condition, but recent reports from Diario AS indicate that he may have torn his anterior cruciate ligament, which could keep him out for a period ranging from seven months to a year.