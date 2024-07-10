You are here: HomeSports2024 07 10Article 1958789

Source: BBC

Spain beat France to reach Euro 2024 final as Yamal makes history

Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history as Spain defeated France to reach the Euro 2024 final.

France took an early lead through Randal Kolo Muani, but Yamal equalized with a stunning strike at 16 years and 362 days old. Dani Olmo's shot, deflected by Jules Kounde, gave Spain the lead shortly after.

Despite France's efforts, including shots by Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe, they couldn't equalize. Spain's strong defense maintained their lead, securing their place in the final against either England or the Netherlands.

Spain remains on track for their fourth European Championship title.

