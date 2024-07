Sports News of Monday, 1 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Spain overcame an early setback to defeat Georgia 4-1 in the Euro 2024, with goals from Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo.



The victory sets up an exciting quarter-final clash against Germany.



Georgia took the lead with an own goal by Robin Le Normand, but Spain quickly equalized before taking control of the match.