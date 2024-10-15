Spain manager Luis de la Fuente – “Those who have to defend Lamine are the referees”

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, addressed the growing concerns regarding young winger Lamine Yamal after he was substituted during a recent match against Switzerland. Despite impressively assisting a goal early in the game, Yamal was taken off at halftime due to signs of fatigue.



De la Fuente emphasized the physical toll the game can take on young



players, stating, "Those who have to defend Lamine are the referees." This remark highlights the challenges Yamal faces on the field and underscores De la Fuente's commitment to player welfare.



As Spain continues to compete in high-stakes matches, managing player workloads becomes crucial, especially for younger athletes like Yamal, who are under immense pressure to perform.



De la Fuente's proactive approach aims to protect his players while ensuring that they can contribute effectively to the team's success. The coach's statements reflect a broader awareness of the physical and mental demands placed on young talents in professional football.



As Spain looks ahead, maintaining the health and performance of its squad will be vital for their ambitions on the international stage