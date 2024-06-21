You are here: HomeSports2024 06 21Article 1952684

Source: BBC

Spain qualify for knockout stages with win againt Italy

Spain secured their place in the Euro 2024 last 16 with a dominant performance against defending champions Italy, winning narrowly due to an own goal by Riccardo Calafiori.

Despite numerous chances and a stellar display, Spain was kept at bay by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for nearly an hour. The breakthrough came when Alvaro Morata's flick-on led to Calafiori’s unfortunate knee deflection.

Italy, second best throughout, failed to mount a response. Spain, led by impressive performances from Nico Williams and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, created several opportunities and maintained their perfect record without conceding a goal.

Italy still has a chance to progress by facing Croatia next.

