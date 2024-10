Sports News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal has come back to Barcelona with an injury after his time with the Spanish national team.



The 17-year-old had to leave the field in the closing moments of Spain's 1-0 victory against Denmark, just before their match against Serbia on October 15.



His return to Catalonia is a precautionary measure, and Barcelona believes the injury is not serious.